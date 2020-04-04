BREAKING: Oman records second fatality due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the second fatality in the country from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in an elderly patient in the Sultanate.

In a statement announced this evening [Saturday, April 4], the MOH said that the patient was a 72-year-old citizen, and that the Ministry extends its condolences to the patient’s family during this difficult time.

There are currently 277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered with the Ministry of Health in Oman, with 61 having made full recoveries, and two deaths now recorded.

