#BREAKING: Oman records 128 new cases of COVID-19 in largest daily tally, total now 727

13 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 128 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in a jump that more than doubles yesterday’s [Sunday, April 12] daily tally of 53 new cases.



In a statement issued online today, [Monday, April 13], the MOH has stated that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 727, with 15 new recoveries for a total of 124, and four deaths recorded thus far.

(Also read: 3 sisters develop app to track Coronavirus patients in Oman.)

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus: A’Suwaiq Port receives first shipment of food supplies from Bandar Abbas
Coronavirus: A’Suwaiq Port receives first shipment of food supplies from Bandar Abbas
Oman Cancer Association launches two patient support hotlines amid COVID-19 crisis
Oman Cancer Association launches two patient support hotlines amid COVID-19 crisis

Public Reviews and Comments