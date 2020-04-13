BREAKING: Oman records 128 new cases of COVID-19 in largest daily tally, total now 727

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 128 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in a jump that more than doubles yesterday’s [Sunday, April 12] daily tally of 53 new cases.
In a statement issued online today, [Monday, April 13], the MOH has stated that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 727, with 15 new recoveries for a total of 124, and four deaths recorded thus far.
(Also read: 3 sisters develop app to track Coronavirus patients in Oman.)