BREAKING: Oman records 128 new cases of COVID-19 in largest daily tally, total now 727

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 128 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in a jump that more than doubles yesterday’s [Sunday, April 12] daily tally of 53 new cases.

In a statement issued online today, [Monday, April 13], the MOH has stated that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 727, with 15 new recoveries for a total of 124, and four deaths recorded thus far.

