BREAKING: Oman announces registration of 74 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1,790

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 74 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement announced today [Friday, April 24], the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,790. Of the 74 new cases registered today, 35 are among Omani nationals and 39 are among non-Omani residents.

The also MOH stated that the number of recoveries has increased to 325, with nine deaths recorded thus far resulting from COVID-19.

