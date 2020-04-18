#BREAKING: Oman announces 111 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1,180

18 Apr 2020
Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 111 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country.



In a statement issued online today [Saturday, April 18], the MOH said that the Sultanate’s total number of cases now stands at 1,180. Of the 111 new cases announced today, 33 are Omani nationals and 78 are non-Omanis.

The MOH also confirms 176 recoveries and six deaths thus far as a result of COVID-19.

