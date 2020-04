Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 86 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Tuesday, April 14], the MOH confirms the total number of cases in the country now stands at 813, with 6 new recoveries confirmed for a total of 130, and four deaths recorded thus far.

MOH Statement No. (48)

