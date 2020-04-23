#BREAKING: MOH announces death of ninth patient in Oman suffering from COVID-19

23 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

A ninth patient in Oman diagnosed with COVID-19 has succumbed to complications from the virus.



In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health (MOH) this evening [Thursday, April 23], the MOH identified the deceased as a 57-year-old expatriate resident and has extended their condolences to his family and loved ones.

Currently there are 1,716 cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus registered in the Sultanate, with 307 recoveries and nine deaths recorded thus far.

(Also read: Royal Hospital launches virtual clinics to help patients in Oman.)

