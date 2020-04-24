BREAKING: MOH announces death of 10th patient suffering from COVID-19 in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the 10th fatality in the Sultanate resulting from the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
In a statement issued online this evening [Friday, April 24], the MOH stated that a 74-year-old Omani citizen succumbed to complications from the COVID-19 coronavirus and has extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family.
Currently there are 1,716 confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, with 325 recoveries recorded thus far.
