Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 40 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus diagnosed in patients in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Tuesday, April 7], the MOH confirms the new tally of total cases stands at 371, with 67 patients making full recoveries, and two deaths recorded thus far.

