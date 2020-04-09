BREAKING: MOH announces 38 news cases of COVID-19 in Oman, total reaches 457

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 38 news cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Oman.

In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, April 9], the MOH has said that the new registrations bring the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate to 457, with two deaths recorded thus far.

Editor’s Note: Y Magazine has learned amid this morning’s Supreme Committee press conference that 109 patients have made full recoveries. Separate update to come.

(Also read: BREAKING: Governorate of Muscat to be closed from Friday amid Coronavirus crisis.)

Registration of 38 new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/JNtiFhjPkc — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 9, 2020

