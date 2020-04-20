BREAKING: His Majesty issues new Royal Decree in allocation of national holidays

His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq has issued a new Royal Decree today [Monday, April 20], to allocate official days for national holidays for both public and private sectors in Oman, in relation to special occasions and Eid.

The Royal Decree states that:

1. One day will be given as a public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year on the 1st of Muharram.

2. One day will be given as a public holiday on the 12th of Rabi Al Awal in celebration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

3. One day will be given as a public holiday on the 27th of Rajab to mark the occasion of Al Isra’a Wal Miraj.

4. Two days public holiday will be given on November 18 and 19 in celebration of Oman National Day. If these days happen to coincide with the weekend, then the public will be compensated by one day’s holiday on another day of the week. The date of the Oman National Day holidays are subject to change, for the public benefit, if necessary.

6. Public holidays for Eid Al Fitr will start from the 29th of Ramadan, until the 3rd of Shawal.

7. Public holidays for Eid Al Adha will be from the 9th to the 12th of Zu Al Hijjah.

بث مباشر | نشرة أخبار الحادية عشرة صباحا https://t.co/gfGwJ9XeCP — مركز الأخبار (@omantvnews) April 20, 2020

