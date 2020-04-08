BREAKING: Governorate of Muscat to be closed from Friday amid Coronavirus crisis

Muscat: The Governorate of Muscat will be closed from this Friday [April 10], as per a decision issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an announcement made on Oman TV, it was revealed that the closure would take place for a period of 12 days – starting from 10am on April 10 and until April 22.

This comes as a part of the Sultanate’s efforts to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The statement also said that schools and other educational institutions will remain suspended until further notice.

