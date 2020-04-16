BREAKING: First Wilayat in South Ash Sharqiyah placed under health isolation, confirms ROP

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have confirmed that a third Wilayat in Oman will be placed under full health isolation.

In a statement announced this morning [Thursday, April 16], Royal Oman Police (ROP) have confirmed that the Wilayat of Jaalan Banu Bu Ali will be the first in South Ash Sharqiyah governorate to have the protocol applied to it.

ROP have confirmed that as of 4:00 a.m. today, the commercial souq area near the Wilayat’s hospital will be under full health isolation under further notice.

تسترعي شرطة عمان السلطانية انتباه كافة القاطنين في ولاية جعلان بني بو علي بأنه سيتم عزل منطقة السوق التجاري بالقرب من مستشفى الولاية عزلا صحيا عاما وذلك اعتبارا من الساعة الرابعة فجر اليوم الخميس وحتى إشعار آخر، راجين من الجميع التعاون حفاظا على الصالح العام.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 16, 2020

