#BREAKING: 98 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total reaches 1,508

21 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 98 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued online this morning [Tuesday, April 21], the MOH confirmed that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1,508, with 238 recoveries and eight deaths recorded thus far.

Of the 98 new cases registered today, 39 are among Omani nationals, and 59 are among non-Omani residents.

(Also read: Supreme Committee launches new COVID-19 tracking system in Oman.)

