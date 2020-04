Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 97 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Wednesday, April 15] the MOH confirmed the new total number of cases in the country now stands at 910, with one new recovery bringing the total number of recovered patients to 131, with four deaths recorded thus far.

(Also read: Oman begins convalescent plasma transfusion therapy on Coronavirus patients.)

Share this