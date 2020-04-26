BREAKING: 93 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 1,998

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 93 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Sunday, April 26], the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,998. Of the 93 cases announced today, 33 are among Omani citizens and 60 are among non-Omani residents.

The MOH also confirmed that the number of recoveries rose to 333, with 10 deaths reported thus far as a result of COVID-19.

