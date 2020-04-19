BREAKING: 86 news cases of COVID-19 announced in Oman, total now 1,266

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 86 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 19], the MOH confirms the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,266, with 233 recoveries and six deaths recorded thus far.

Of the 86 new cases announced today, 15 are among Omani nationals and 71 are among non-Omani residents.

(Also read: Shops across Oman encouraged to switch to environmentally-friendly bags amid surface life of COVID-19.)

Share this