#BREAKING: 86 news cases of COVID-19 announced in Oman, total now 1,266

19 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 86 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued online today [Sunday, April 19], the MOH confirms the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 1,266, with 233 recoveries and six deaths recorded thus far.

Of the 86 new cases announced today, 15 are among Omani nationals and 71 are among non-Omani residents.

(Also read: Shops across Oman encouraged to switch to environmentally-friendly bags amid surface life of COVID-19.)

Share this
Related News
Coronavirus: 37 Omani citizens repatriated from Thailand; efforts underway to return Omanis from Morocco
Coronavirus: 37 Omani citizens repatriated from Thailand; efforts underway to return Omanis from Morocco
Coronavirus: Oman officials debunk rumour of 72 families quarantined due to pizza delivery worker, and other fake news
Coronavirus: Oman officials debunk rumour of 72 families quarantined due to pizza delivery worker, and other fake news

Public Reviews and Comments