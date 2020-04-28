BREAKING: 82 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,131

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 82 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Tuesday, April 28], the MOH confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,131.

Of the 82 new cases announced today, 40 are among Omani nationals, and 42 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH has also confirmed that the number of COVID-19 recoveries has risen to 364, with 10 deaths recorded thus far.

