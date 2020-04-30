BREAKING: 74 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total reaches 2,348

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 74 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Thursday, April 30], the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,348.

Of the 74 new cases announced today, 39 are among Omani nationals and 35 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH also confirms that the total number of recoveries has risen to 495, with a total of 10 deaths thus far resulting from COVID-19.

(Also read: COVID-19: Royal Hospital addresses medicine shortage claims circulating on social media.)

Share this