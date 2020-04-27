BREAKING: 51 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,049

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 51 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Monday, April 27], the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,049.

Of the 51 new cases announced today, 37 are among Omani citizens and 14 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH has also announced that the number of patients who have recovered from the virus rose to 364, with 10 deaths reported thus far as a result of COVID-19.

