BREAKING: 50 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Oman; total now stands at 1069

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has reported that 50 more people have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman today [April 17].

This brought the total tally of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 to 1,069.

It was also revealed that 176 patients have completely recovered from the disease, while there were five (5) deaths linked to the Coronavirus.

The ministry, in its report, added that 26 of the new cases were Omani while the rest (24) were expats.

Source: MOH

