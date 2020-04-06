BREAKING: 33 more people test positive for Coronavirus in Oman; total cases now 331

Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Health has registered 33 more new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) today [April 6] in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued by the ministry, it was confirmed that the total number of cases stood at 331.

Meanwhile, 61 people have recovered so far and two deaths were recorded.

The Ministry urged the public to continue practicing social distancing measures, adhere to all procedures for isolation, follow healthy habits when coughing and sneezing, and practice frequent hand-washing with soap and water.

Source: MOH

