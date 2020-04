Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced today [Thursday, April 2] the registration of 21 news cases of novel coronavirus in Oman, bringing the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 231.

Of these, as per the MOH, one patient death has been recorded and 41 patients have made full recoveries.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Oman reports first death of patient suffering from COVID-19.)

