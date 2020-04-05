BREAKING: 21 new cases of COVID-19 announced; Oman’s total now 298

Oman’s Ministry of Health [MOH] has announced the registration of 21 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

In a statement issued today [Sunday, April 5] the MOH confirmed that the 21 new cases brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate up to 298, with 61 patients having made full recoveries, and two deaths recorded.

In its statement, the Ministry urged the public to continue practicing social distancing measures, adhere to all procedures for isolation, follow healthy habits when coughing and sneezing, and practice frequent hand-washing with soap and water.

