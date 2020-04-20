BREAKING: 144 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Oman, total now 1,410

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 144 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in patients in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Monday, April 20], the MOH has confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country now stands at 1,410.

Of the 144 cases announced today, 58 are among Omani nationals, and 86 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH has also confirmed that the number of recoveries has risen to 238.

A seventh death from COVID-19 in the country was reported last evening [Sunday, April 19] by the MOH, as a 59-year-old resident succumbed to complications from the virus.

