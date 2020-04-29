BREAKING: 143 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 2,274

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 143 new cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online today [Wednesday, April 29], the MOH has confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,274.

Of the 143 new cases announced today, 42 are among Omani citizens, and 101 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH also confirms 364 recoveries and 10 deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

(Also read: Muscat to continue in lockdown; control point restrictions to terminated in other Governorates: ROP.)

Share this