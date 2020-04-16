#BREAKING: 109 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Oman, total reaches 1,019

16 Apr 2020
POSTED BY Ashlee Starratt

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 109 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.



In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, April 16], the MOH confirmed that the total number of Coronavirus cases in Oman has reached 1,019 with 45 new recoveries for a total of 176, and four deaths confirmed thus far as a result of the virus.

Of the 109 new cases announced today, the MOH has said that 12 cases involve Omani citizens and 97 cases involve expat residents.

(Also read: Oman begins convalescent plasma transfusion therapy on Coronavirus patients.)

