BREAKING: 109 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Oman, total reaches 1,019

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 109 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, April 16], the MOH confirmed that the total number of Coronavirus cases in Oman has reached 1,019 with 45 new recoveries for a total of 176, and four deaths confirmed thus far as a result of the virus.

Of the 109 new cases announced today, the MOH has said that 12 cases involve Omani citizens and 97 cases involve expat residents.

