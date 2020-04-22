BREAKING: 106 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total now 1,614

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 106 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Wednesday, April 22], the MOH has confirmed that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 1,614.

Of the 106 new cases announced today, 35 are among Omani nationals, and 71 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH has also confirmed that there have been 238 recoveries and eight death thus far as a result of COVID-19.

