BREAKING: 102 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Oman, total reaches 1,716

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of 102 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Sultanate.

In a statement issued online this morning [Thursday, April 23], the MOH confirmed that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,716.

Among the 102 new cases announced today, 33 are among Omani nationals and 69 are among non-Omani residents. The MOH has also stated that the total number of recoveries has risen to 307, along with eight deaths recorded thus far as a result of COVID-19.

Registration of (102) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus #COVID19#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/PQePQjGTu2 — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 23, 2020

