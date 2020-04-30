Bollywood screen legend Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 after two-year battle with cancer

Bollywood icon Rishi Kapoor has passed away today [Thursday, April 30], at the age of 67 after a two-year battle with cancer.

Photo credit: Bollywood Hungama, Wikimedia Commons

As the Times of India (ToI) reports, Kapoor had been fighting leukemia since first being diagnosed with the disease in 2018. After receiving treatment in the US, he returned to India in September 2019.

As per the ToI, Kapoor’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed that Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai yesterday [Wednesday, April 29] after complaining of “feeling unwell.”

With a career spanning nearly five decades in Bollywood, Kapoor was best known for his performances in Bollywood classics such as ‘Bobby’, ‘Chandni’, and ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. The Filmfare Award-winning actor had most recently signed on to star alongside Deepika Padukone in a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’.

Kapoor is survived by his wife, actress Neetu Singh, and his two children, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Source: Times of India

(Also read: Beloved Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53.)

Share this