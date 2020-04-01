Beware of fake Coronavirus texts claiming to be from Oman’s Ministry of Health

Muscat: Scammers posing as official correspondence between the Ministry of Health and the general public are looking to phish for users’ personal data in a new online fraud in Oman.

A statement released by Oman’s Government Communication Center read: “We would like to note that there are incorrect text messages that are being sent to some citizens and residents about the suspicion of the Ministry of Health of being infected with Coronavirus.

“These messages contain incorrect links. Be careful and don’t fall into online fraud.”

Online scams capitalizing on the fear brought along by Coronavirus has led to elaborate scams worldwide. The UK reported of an SMS-based scam that would carry links routing to pages that would request a person’s personal data.

Be careful and don't fall into the trap of electronic fraud. pic.twitter.com/exgMbQQgLQ — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) April 1, 2020

Source: Government Communication Center

