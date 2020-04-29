Beloved Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Iconic Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has passed away today [Wednesday, April 29], and the age of 53.

According to the Times of India, Khan had been admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai to receive treatment for a colon infection.

Known for his long-spanning career that bridged roles in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Khan had won numerous Filmfare awards for his many roles over the years, and was an Indian National Film Award recipient for the 2013 film ‘Paan Singh Tomar’.

Known simply among Bollywood, and to his fans as Irrfan, the acclaimed actor also starred in many award-winning Hollywood series and films, including ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Jurassic World’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, and Danny Boyle’s Academy Award-winning feature film ‘Slumdog Millionaire.’

Khan’s last film in theatres was ‘Angrezi Medium’ which hit screens on March 13, 2020.

Khan had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, setting off a prolonged battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons.

