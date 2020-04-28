Avoid unnecessary internet usage between peak hours of 9:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m., says Oman’s TRA

Oman’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) is calling upon the public to reduce their internet usage for entertainment purposes during peak daytime hours between 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in an effort to help ease pressure on networks that are helping to meet the needs of frontline sectors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Shutterstock

In a statement issued online on Monday, April 27, the TRA has advised internet users to avoid spending time online for entertainment or recreational purposes during these peak periods to avoid overloading networks to which critical sectors such as “healthcare, relief sector, distance learning, and offices,” require prioritized accessibility.

In its statement, the TRA further outlined the following directives:

— Avoid sending unnecessary large files via social media applications to ease pressure on the network.

— Instead, users are encourage to utilize fixed services such as landlines in order to reduce pressure on mobile phone networks during peak hours.

— Unnecessary video calls should be avoided as much as possible — not only during peak hours — in order to alleviate network load.

— The TRA has also called upon parents to encourage their children to find productive hobbies away from mobile or televisions screens and ensure that children are not left to spend long periods of time watching videos online or on TV.

