Asyad: Oman’s COVID-19 control measures didn’t impact operation of ports

As the Sultanate begins to ease restrictions on operations for some commercial activities, Asyad Group has stated that COVID-19 control measures did not impact port operational activities or international maritime activity.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, Asyad has reaffirmed that all ports in the Sultanate took precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when dealing with consignments and visits of international vessels. However, it confirmed that these measures did not affect the flow of operational activities, or direct international maritime visits to and from Omani ports.

As per ONA, Asyad noted that this reflects the group’s awareness about the culture of safeguarding the health of employees and users through the implementation of international safety standards in all daily tasks and missions conducted at the workplace.

Asyad pointed out that it considers employees assets of the group and that it seeks to sustain its world-class standards to be among the best logistics institutions in terms of health and safety.

Asyad made the statement on the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work on Tuesday, April 28. Declared by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the event aims to promote the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally.

Mohammed bin Hamad al-Shu’eili, Deputy Head of Auxiliary Support for Institutional Cooperation at Asyad, said that the group contributed to the sustainability of commercial and economic activity through the regular flow of commodities in the local market, without registering any COVID-19 cases despite dealing with numerous regional and international vessel visits, thanks to the precautionary preventive measures Asyad has undertaken.

Asyad operates direct import lines of goods from 86 commercial ports in 40 countries at a rate of 200 visits per week.

