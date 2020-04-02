ALERT: CBSE issues circular on board exams for Class 10 and 12 students in Oman

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not conduct any examinations for Class 10 and 12 students in the Sultanate owing to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Instead, the board will be devising a new marking and assessment system for the purposes of ‘declaring results’.

A recent circular issued by the board (dated Wednesday, April 1, 2020) targeting both Indian and foreign schools, said: “There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries are also under lockdown and/or have decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time.

“Under such circumstances, it is felt that the Board will not be in a position to hold differential set of exams for each of these countries.

“Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes. Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India.

“The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools,” it added.

Earlier, the CBSE board released a statement saying that it had postponed examinations until March 31.

NOTE: Students and parents of students based in Oman are requested to await final confirmation through e-circulars from their respective schools regarding the cancellation of board exams.

Source: CBSE

