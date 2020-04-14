‘Al Ghadaq Trough’ to bring thundershowers, hail across parts of Oman from tomorrow

Muscat: The weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Warning Center indicates that a trough of low-pressure – Al Ghadaq Trough – is expected to affect Oman starting tomorrow [April 15].

Effects of the low-pressure trough are expected to last until Friday [April 17].

The trough will bring rains, thundershowers, hail storms and strong winds over the Governorates of Buraimi, Al Dhahira, North al Batinah, Al Hajar mountains, and adjoining areas.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation has advised all people to take precautions during the rains and wadis, and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing.

They also requested citizens and expats to heed the instructions of the Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19.

