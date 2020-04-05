A peek inside Muscat’s operations center for dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic

The Center of Operation Management for Coronavirus (COVID-19) is operated by the Directorate General for Health Services at the Governorate of Muscat, located temporary in the Higher College of Technology in Muscat and works around the clock.

Dr. Fatima Mohammad al-Ajami, Director General of Health Services, Muscat, pointed out that the center is an integrated venue for receiving, notification, and following-up data entry regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It also aims to facilitate coordination among the teams concerned with the pandemic. The center is being provided with all technical requirements to carry out the mission and follow up on suspected and infected cases, in addition to undertaking surveillance,” she added.

The center consists of several departments and working teams, among which is the data management department for suspected and confirmed cases of Coronavirus (epidemiological surveillance).

It is assigned with receiving and following forms of suspected cases notification, in addition to reviewing reports and ensuring their validity and completeness.

The department further receives laboratory results from the central public health laboratory and carries out the investigations, enumerates close contacts and distributes cases to health centers for daily follow-up for 4 days.

Additionally, the department communicates with heads of health centers and focal points for daily follow-ups.

Meanwhile, the department of public relations, media and health education follows up the calls received by the Ministry’s Contact Center and interacts with all contents being published on the directorate’s social media and responds to followers’ inquiries.

The pharmaceutical care and medical warehouses supplies health institutions, airports and hotels with sterile, curative and preventive materials, in addition to dispensing the monthly medications via WhatsApp through (for your health) initiative and answering the patients’ inquiries.

The department of supporting and promoting health of isolated persons communicates with persons in institutional and home isolation.

It responds to calls and inquiries received from the contact center, follows up contacts cases in isolation, provides them with the necessary advice and information, as well as medical advice and transportation in coordination with the specialists. It also communicates with the medical staff in health institutions to admit cases on the basis of determined medical indications, as well as dealing with complaints and notifications.

The department of primary health care institutions undertakes technical, clinical, administrative and organizational work at the level of the Governorate of Muscat and its health institutions.

It develops plans for workflow and triage in health centers in accordance with the epidemiological situation and provides phone health consultations, whether in health institutions or various isolation sites.

The department of crisis and emergency management coordinates with the various departments, and operates the video conferencing.

It is tasked with counting the numbers of arrivals from the airport for quarantine, passes them to the Ministry’s Emergency Management Center and coordinates between the Directorate and the relief sector’s representative assigned to the quarantine.

