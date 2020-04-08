8 innovators that are using technology to fight COVID-19 and its effects in Oman

Using innovation and technology to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman, a handful of local companies, institutions and SMEs have come forward to show that fighting the pandemic is a united goal for the greater good of the Sultanate.

The Research Council (TRC), in collaboration with the Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and institutions concerned with the development of SMEs and start-ups, have launched a number of applications and innovations to combat this crisis.

These include:

1. The ‘dakhterclinic’, which is an application launched by Omani doctors for providing specialized online medical consultations by specialist doctors for emergencies.

2. The ‘Wareedco’ platform, which has been designed to offer medicine home delivery to the elderly people in a bid to avoid infection with COVID-19.

3. The smart platforms ‘behar_market’ and ‘Athmar’. These platforms have been launched with the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Muscat Municipality to convert auctions in the Central Fish Market to online ones.

4. The smart platform ‘Fastmovers’ that has been tailored for ordering refrigerated trucks for transporting fish and vegetables from central markets.

5. The distance-learning platform ‘easy’, which offers distance-learning services.

6. The ‘Igtimaati’ application that provides the video conferencing service.

7. The use of unmanned aircrafts (drones) to sterilize Omani neighborhoods, cities and villages by Muscat Municipality.

8. The use of unmanned aircrafts (drones) for comprehensive investigation and remote examination of heat temperatures for individuals suspected of COVID-19 infection.

Source: ONA

Share this