4th edition of ‘NAZAHA’ program to explore pressing financial topics in Oman

Oman’s State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI) has announced the 4th edition of it’s ‘NAZAHA’ program which aims to explore, analyze, and assess a variety of pressing issues in the realm of finance and economy in the Sultanate.

As Oman News Agency (ONA) reports, the 4th edition of ‘NAZAHA’ comes as the SFAAI continues its efforts and activities to instill integrity values towards public funds and civil service.

Using a media and awareness-raising approach, the SFAAI aims to achieve such optimal levels of awareness, along with impartial institutional and social behaviour in the country.

As per ONA, the NAZAHA program began in 2017 as a primary tool of the SFAAI’s plan to reach these goals, in an effort to promote integrity towards public money and public service. Presenting content in different media formats — visual, audio, print, and digital, as well as through seminars, lectures, and local events, program focuses on partnerships with state entities to execute specific activities.

Photo credit: ONA

Dr. Hemyar bin Nasser Al Mahrouqi, Director of Awareness and Integrity Promotion Department at SFAAI, stated that the program hosts a number of their eminencies and sheikhs to talk about subjects related to integrity towards public funds and public service. He added that the program would be aired on national television and radio in Oman during the Holy Month of Ramadan this year and will also be shared on YouTube via the SFAAI’s official account.

In its 4th edition, primary themes of the NAZAHA program will cover several areas of discussion. The first area will focus on public funds and their inviolability, touching upon several relevant topics including public inviolability, bribery, and legitimate earning.

The second area will focus on matters relevant to roles and responsibilities of public service such as the misuse of authority, reliable performance assessment, employees’ rights and duties, as well as employment justice.

The third area will touch upon general integrity values and their relevant topics — such as, responsibility as a trust, and self-monitoring.

The last area of the program will highlight the efficient use of resources, and will focus on professional capacity building, collaboration, and effective use of financial resources.

Al Mahrouqi indicated that the selection of the topics was carried out after considering all four main themes, and prioritizing subject matters based on importance and that represent the messages the State Audit Institution wishes to communicate to the community.

In terms of the objective and continuation of production of the NAZAHA program — which is now in its 4th edition, as per ONA Al Mahrouqi said that awareness-raising programs such as this come in-line with the SFAAI’s keenness to adopt best practices in promoting integrity and fighting corruption.

Source: ONA

(Also read: Finance Ministry announces RO500m cut in State Budget 2020.)

Share this