3 sisters develop app to track Coronavirus patients in Oman

With an intention to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with science and technology, three Omani sisters have developed an app to keep the people in Oman safe, and those in quarantine in their homes.

If necessity is the mother of all invention, then the need for a sure-fire method to keep track of Coronavirus patients and those in quarantine for the disease was the motivation for three sisters coming together to create ‘Es-hah‘ – an app that aims to trace patients.

Designed and developed by Mazoon Al Habsi, Rahma Al Habsi and Muzna Al Habsi, the app was submitted in The Research Council (TRC)’s Smart City Platform competition that was aimed at finding the solution to monitoring COVID-19 patients in Oman.

This app, as per an Oman News Agency report, was created for faster epidemiological investigation, as a satellite tracking system for the user, and the data is only shared with the permission and approval of the user, to access a huge database that facilitates epidemiological investigation of the infection.

The app took first place in the competition, and earned the trio RO1,300 as the winning prize.

In an interview with Al Wisal, Muzna was quoted as saying: “The aim of this app is to control the Coronavirus in Oman. Our app helps to track the patient, and we hope it will help the Ministry of Health and other authorities who are on the first line as a firewall for combatting this pandemic.”

Muzna is a graphic design student on scholarship in Britain, while her sister Mazoon is on scholarship for computer science and cyber security in New Zealand, and Rahma is an employee with the Ministry of Manpower.

The evaluation of the competition was done virtually by a panel of more than 7 individuals from various institutions and ministries, such as the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Technology and Communications, and others.

More details on the launch of the app and its role in the pandemic will be revealed in the coming days.

Source: Al Wisal, ONA

