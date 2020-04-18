18 new cases of Coronavirus reported in Oman; recovered cases remain at 34

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has reported that 18 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

This brings the total number of patients in the Sultanate to 210.

The ministry added that 34 patients have recovered completely from the virus, while one patient – a 72-year-old Omani citizen – had passed away yesterday [March 31].

No details on the modes of transmission of the virus were mentioned in the report.

MOH called upon people in the Sultanate to adhere to safety protocols issued by the Supreme Committee for dealing with the Coronavirus, and to stick to healthy practices such as washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching face, nose, mouth, and eyes prior to sanitizing one’s hands.

Source: MOH

