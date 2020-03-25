Which Governorates have the most number of Coronavirus cases?

As Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 15 more positive cases of Coronavirus, the total in the Sultanate grew to 99.

Here is a breakdown of Coronavirus cases by location:

Muscat

Confirmed cases – 70

Recovered – 15

North al Batinah

Confirmed cases – 10

Recovered – 0

South Al Batinah

Confirmed cases – 4

Recovered – 0

South A’Sharqiyah

Confirmed cases – 1

Recovered – 0

A’Dakhiliyah

Confirmed cases – 10

Recovered – 2

Al Dhahirah

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 0

Dhofar

Confirmed cases – 2

Recovered – 0

While the GCC reported a total of 2,173 cases and six deaths from the virus, Oman’s numbers are the lowest reported among all GCC states..

Source: Ministry of Health, ONA

