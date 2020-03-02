What steps are the Ministry of Health taking to tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

The steps taken by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman to tackle the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) was the focus of the press conference that was held today [March 2, 2020].

The Minister of Health, HE Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saidi, addressed the matter, in which he said that the MOH had already implemented all preparations when the disease was first announced in China.

He said: “The most significant actions that were taken by the Sultanate are developing guidelines and policies on preventing the introduction of this disease in the country as well as on means of dealing with any suspected imported cases.”

Moreover, healthcare professionals were trained in handling the disease, and the competencies and preparedness of health institutions to address epidemics – particularly regarding infection control and surveillance – were increased.

The minister also said that the electronic epidemiological surveillance system has been ‘promoted and updated’ to monitor the confirmed cases as well as quarantined residents.

Moreover, the Central Public Health Laboratory was equipped with the necessary diagnostic reagents; public health proceedings at various points of entry (air, sea, and land) were strengthened; and with the registration of the first confirmed cases (on February 24, 2020), the epidemic classification for the public health emergency preparedness and responses was raised to the third category.

This prioritised in preventing secondary and community transmissions.

The ministry has developed a comprehensive guide on the institutional and home quarantine, and aims to provide the medical aid and care to those quarantined.

HE Dr. Ahmed al Saidi also requested those exhibiting even the slightest of symptoms to come forward and reach out to the health bodies. He also asked them to avoid visiting public areas, including mosques and shops.

He then added: “Avoiding face and nose kissing (as a form of greeting) and handshaking is more practical than using face masks and medication.”

