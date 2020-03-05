What punishment will those who flout Coronavirus quarantine in Oman receive?

Six month jail and a fine of RO100 will be levied on those who flout the quarantine measures set by the Ministry of Health to curb the spread of communicable diseases.

Ibrahim bin Sulaiman al Balushi, a lawyer based in the country, told Al Wisal radio this morning that the Omani law states that people who do not report communicable diseases and who do not comply with quarantine measures will be punished.

This includes a jail time up to six months and a maximum fine of RO100.

The Public Prosecution had also tweeted earlier that people who do not follow the Ministry of Health’s quarantine for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will be subjected to punishment.

