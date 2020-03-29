What is the meaning of a Coronavirus patient under ‘epidemiological investigation’?

As the number of people testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus in Oman increases – with the current count now standing at 167 – the country is taking every step possible to tackle the pandemic.

However, those who have been keeping track of the Ministry of Health’s statements will have come across two types of positive COVID-19 cases: one, patients who have been classified as ‘infected’; and two, patients who are infected but are under ‘epidemiological investigation’.

While ‘OmanVSCovid19’, the official page for Coronavirus-related news, confirms that both categories of people are indeed infected with the virus.

Those under ‘epidemiological investigations’ are those cases whose sources of infection haven’t been identified yet; and the concerned bodies have not confirmed the method of their infection.

Other ‘infected’ cases were exposed to virus either during travel or by contact with another infected case.

What is so dangerous in such cases?

As per the government body, until the investigation teams can discover the source of the infection, there is a greater possibility of transmitting the infection from an infected person to dozens of people within days. Therefore, adherence to precautionary measures is the best way to prevent infection.

