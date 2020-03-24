Watch how Oman Airports is keeping people safe during the Coronavirus pandemic

In light of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, traveling may not be on everyone’s agenda right now. However, for those who must travel by flight for emergency, Oman Airports is taking every possible step to keep them, and their airport staff, safe.

In a recent tweet, the company showed how it was sterilizing and disinfecting the airport in places where people would normally gather.

We are continuing our round-the-clock efforts in sterilizing #MuscatInternationalAirport and #SalalahAirport terminals for the safety of all airport workers from all of our stakeholders and passengers.

May Allah protect everyone from all harm. pic.twitter.com/WEGZA2mJpH — مطارات عُمان (@OmanAirports) March 23, 2020

Source: Oman Airports

