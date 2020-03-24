Watch how Oman Airports is keeping people safe during the Coronavirus pandemic

24 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

In light of the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, traveling may not be on everyone’s agenda right now. However, for those who must travel by flight for emergency, Oman Airports is taking every possible step to keep them, and their airport staff, safe.



In a recent tweet, the company showed how it was sterilizing and disinfecting the airport in places where people would normally gather.

Watch the video below:

Source: Oman Airports

