Viral video of an overcrowded supermarket is not from Oman

A video circulating online of people thronging at a local supermarket caused confusion among the public in Oman.

Netizens of Oman were rendered speechless after a video showing people panic buying at what seemed to be a local supermarket went viral on social media.

The video has since been dubbed as ‘false news’ by Oman’s Government Communication Center.

In a statement clarifying the authenticity of the video, the government body said: “There is no truth to the current video which shows a very crowded mall in Oman.

“The video belongs to another Gulf country and was circulated a week ago.”

This came at a time when the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus had effected a 2-meter rule between people at checkout counters, and called for people to shop only when necessary.

Never believe what you see on the internet unless it’s from a reliable source – that’s the rule of thumb when scouting online.

لا صحة لمقطع الفيديو المتداول الذي يبين وجود ازدحام شديد في إحدى المراكز التجارية.



الفيديو يعود لدولة خليجية أخرى وتم تداوله قبل أسبوع. pic.twitter.com/sElGxnozBC — (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 25, 2020

Source: Oman Government Communication Center

Share this