Viral video of an overcrowded supermarket is not from Oman

A video circulating online of people thronging at a local supermarket caused confusion among the public in Oman.
Netizens of Oman were rendered speechless after a video showing people panic buying at what seemed to be a local supermarket went viral on social media.
The video has since been dubbed as ‘false news’ by Oman’s Government Communication Center.
In a statement clarifying the authenticity of the video, the government body said: “There is no truth to the current video which shows a very crowded mall in Oman.
“The video belongs to another Gulf country and was circulated a week ago.”
This came at a time when the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus had effected a 2-meter rule between people at checkout counters, and called for people to shop only when necessary.
Never believe what you see on the internet unless it’s from a reliable source – that’s the rule of thumb when scouting online.
لا صحة لمقطع الفيديو المتداول الذي يبين وجود ازدحام شديد في إحدى المراكز التجارية.— (Oman VS COVID19) عمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) March 25, 2020
الفيديو يعود لدولة خليجية أخرى وتم تداوله قبل أسبوع. pic.twitter.com/sElGxnozBC
Source: Oman Government Communication Center