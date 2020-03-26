Viral video of an overcrowded supermarket is not from Oman

26 Mar 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

A video circulating online of people thronging at a local supermarket caused confusion among the public in Oman.



Netizens of Oman were rendered speechless after a video showing people panic buying at what seemed to be a local supermarket went viral on social media.

The video has since been dubbed as ‘false news’ by Oman’s Government Communication Center.

In a statement clarifying the authenticity of the video, the government body said: “There is no truth to the current video which shows a very crowded mall in Oman.

“The video belongs to another Gulf country and was circulated a week ago.” 

This came at a time when the Supreme Committee for dealing with Coronavirus had effected a 2-meter rule between people at checkout counters, and called for people to shop only when necessary.

Never believe what you see on the internet unless it’s from a reliable source – that’s the rule of thumb when scouting online.

Source: Oman Government Communication Center

