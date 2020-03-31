Video: Watch ROP dispersing crowds ignoring Coronavirus laws

Citizens and expats in Oman are bound by the Supreme Committee’s rules to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) – and the Royal Oman Police (ROP) are working through the day to enforce the law.

However, as the Coronavirus rules continue to be enforced in Oman – all for the safety of the people of this nation – there have been several instances of people flouting them.

This has resulted in crowd gatherings for prayers, funerals, parties; and even cases of people opening shops that have been explicitly been asked to shut down.

The ROP continue to crack down on such people; the penalties of which can be jail time and hefty fines.

In a statement on Twitter, ROP said: “No matter how arduous the task is, it is more important for the country to remain healthy with your solidarity.”

Below is a video of ROP’s efforts in maintaining the law:

#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية تواصل جهود تنفيذ قرارات اللجنة العليا المكلفة ببحث آلية التعامل مع التطورات الناتجة عن فيروس كورونا. pic.twitter.com/cpZhCPpSF4 — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) March 30, 2020

Source: ROP

