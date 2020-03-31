Video: Omani pop singer composes song on staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic

Omani singer and pop icon, Salah al Zadjali, has composed a song to motivate the people of Oman to stay at home during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

His initiative falls in line with the Supreme Committee’s calls for people to isolate themselves and stay home to avoid the risk of contracting the deadly Coronavirus that has claimed more than 38,740 lives worldwide (as of March 31, 2020).

The lyrics go as follows: “At this time… at this time… it’s time to listen to people who warn us.

“It’s time to sit at home and avoid Coronavirus…”

Click on the video below to listen to the full song:

