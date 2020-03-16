Two more people test positive for Coronavirus in Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed two more cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate today [March 16].

In a statement, the ministry announced: “The Ministry of Health announces the registration of two new confirmed cases with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) of Omani citizens.

“Their condition is stable and they are under home isolation. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 24.

“Noting that 22 cases are linked to traveling abroad and two cases are under epidemiological investigation.”

The MOH called upon everyone in the Sultanate to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

Furthermore, it also called upon all to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary as well as following the precautionary measures during religious rituals and family and social gatherings.

Source: Ministry of Health

