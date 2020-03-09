Two more patients test positive for Coronavirus in Oman

The Ministry of Health has confirmed two more cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman.

Both patients were linked to travel to Iran. This brings the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 18.

In a statement, the ministry revealed: “The Ministry of Health (MOH) announces the registration of two new confirmed cases with Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) of citizens linked to traveling to Iran.

It added: “The two cases are under quarantine and in stable condition. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 18, of which 17 cases are from travels related to Iran and one to Italy.

“The Ministry affirms that nine cases have completely recovered while the others are in stable health conditions.”

